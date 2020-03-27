Capital International Inc. CA Invests $2.61 Million in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. 241,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,508. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

