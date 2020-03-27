Capital International Inc. CA Invests $2.62 Million in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.10% of Trinity Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 492,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,991. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.