Capital International Inc. CA Invests $30.48 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,478,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

