Capital International Inc. CA Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 179,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,087,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.37% of Allakos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 85,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of -0.40. Allakos Inc has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

