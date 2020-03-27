Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 26,630 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.83% of LiveRamp worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $31.96. 7,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,559. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

