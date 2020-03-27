Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 87,663 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after acquiring an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,914,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

