Capital International Inc. CA Raises Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NetEase by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $13.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.98. 28,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,713. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

