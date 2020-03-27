Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.22% of Concho Resources worth $38,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 580,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.87.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

