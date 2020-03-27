Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 54,779 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.10% of Integra Lifesciences worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IART shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,073. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

