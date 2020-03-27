Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,213 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $40.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,121.96. 1,124,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,319.71. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $766.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.