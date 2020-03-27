Capital International Inc. CA Sells 12,602 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura cut their price target on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.16. 2,277,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471,543. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

