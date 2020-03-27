Capital International Inc. CA Sells 152,600 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,600 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Credicorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.42. 329,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,487. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $121.24 and a one year high of $246.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $8.4998 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

