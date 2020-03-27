Capital International Inc. CA Sells 18,247 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,740,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.