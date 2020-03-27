Capital International Inc. CA Sells 219 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.05% of Cable One worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $265,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO stock traded down $19.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,474.73. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,091. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,573.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,478.48. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $973.05 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

