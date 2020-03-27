Capital International Inc. CA Sells 30,655 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,156,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,336,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 673,339 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,232,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 844,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.72. 115,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

