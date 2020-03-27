Capital International Inc. CA Sells 3,200 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CNOOC by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CEO shares. UBS Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. 37,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.64. CNOOC Ltd has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

