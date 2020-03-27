Capital International Inc. CA Sells 4,387 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Mercadolibre worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,107,000 after buying an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI traded down $12.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,405. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

