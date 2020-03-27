Capital International Inc. CA Sells 441 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

Shares of BLK traded down $17.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.99. 33,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

