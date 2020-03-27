Capital International Inc. CA Sells 45,200 Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 2.63% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $24,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,966,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOMA. ValuEngine lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NYSE:LOMA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.