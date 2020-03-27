Capital International Inc. CA Sells 5,553 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from to in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $15.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. 2,672,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,308,813. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

