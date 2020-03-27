Capital International Inc. CA Sells 56,704 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,704 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.04. 522,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.