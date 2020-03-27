Capital International Inc. CA Sells 5,680 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 15,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

