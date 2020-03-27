Capital International Inc. CA Sells 8,335 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

