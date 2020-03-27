Capital International Inc. CA Sells 940 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.91. 10,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,535. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.