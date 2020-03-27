Capital International Inc. CA Sells 9,419 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $71.58. 2,876,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,749,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

