Capital International Inc. CA Takes Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700,899 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,325,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.58% of CDK Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $240,921,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CDK Global by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in CDK Global by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 95,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $32.59. 38,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,814. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

