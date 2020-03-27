Capital International Inc. CA Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 308,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

