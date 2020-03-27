Capital International Investors Acquires 1,667 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 6.32% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $626,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,707,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. 6,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,440. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

