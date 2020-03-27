Capital International Investors Acquires 1,768,838 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.20% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $632,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,464,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 783,735 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AMX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 151,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,253. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.