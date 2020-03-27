Capital International Investors Acquires 4,902,150 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.02% of Micron Technology worth $609,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Micron Technology by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

MU stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. 11,910,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,510,088. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

