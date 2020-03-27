Capital International Investors Acquires 5,807 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $575,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.78. 5,114,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

