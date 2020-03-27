Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 7.45% of Beigene worth $754,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,236. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

