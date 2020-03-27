Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,040,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.41 and a 200 day moving average of $225.85. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

