Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.06% of Hormel Foods worth $496,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 633,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

