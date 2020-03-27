Capital International Investors Buys 2,044 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,183,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.86% of Danaher worth $948,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70,532 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,600,000 after acquiring an additional 244,012 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,316,000 after acquiring an additional 125,650 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. 863,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,063. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

