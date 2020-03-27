Capital International Investors Buys 4,092,149 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.57% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $986,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,917,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

