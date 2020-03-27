Capital International Investors Buys 592,503 Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,503 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 8.22% of Allakos worth $381,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allakos by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,349. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

