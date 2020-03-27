Capital International Investors Buys New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,703,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,757,000. Capital International Investors owned 2.21% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

DRI traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

