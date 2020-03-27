Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 4,567,379 Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,567,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $381,924,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.89% of Baxter International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

NYSE:BAX traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $77.56. 1,019,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.