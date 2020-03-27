Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,033,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.67% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,141,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 269,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,850. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

