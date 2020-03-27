Capital International Investors Grows Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 6.86% of Air Lease worth $367,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $8,696,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 323,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 975,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,305. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Several analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

