Capital International Investors Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,113 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.38% of Incyte worth $829,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Incyte by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 474,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Incyte by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,519. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.