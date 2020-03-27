Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.93% of Celanese worth $873,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

NYSE:CE traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,399. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.