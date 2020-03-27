Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.43% of Trimble worth $667,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

