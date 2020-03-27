Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.73% of Verisign worth $616,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,833. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

