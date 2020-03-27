Capital International Investors Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.28% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,034,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 80,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.