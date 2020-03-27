Capital International Investors Has $1.10 Billion Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.38% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,099,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. 44,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,064. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

