Capital International Investors Has $312.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.58% of Ryanair worth $312,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 333,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

