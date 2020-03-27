Capital International Investors Has $377.52 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 8.28% of Armstrong World Industries worth $377,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.99. 108,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.