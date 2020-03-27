Capital International Investors Has $383.52 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 11.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $383,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 393,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. 119,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

